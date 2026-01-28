De roterende wasborstel WB 130 van Kärcher is in combinatie met het universele verwisselbare opzetstuk bijzonder geschikt voor oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. De krachtige rotatie zorgt voor een effectieve en grondige reiniging. De wasborstel heeft een ontgrendelingshendel voor snel en eenvoudig wisselen van opzetstukken zonder contact met vuil en zorgt ook voor een speciale reinigingservaring dankzij de transparante kap. Eventueel kan reinigingsmiddel ook met de op de hogedrukreiniger aangesloten borstel worden gebruikt en aangebracht. De wasborstel is geschikt voor gebruik met alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 t/m K 7. De afzonderlijk verkrijgbare verwisselbare opzetstukken 'Car & Bike', 'Universeel' en 'Home & Garden' zijn speciaal ontworpen voor gevoelige of ongevoelige oppervlakken. Deze opzetstukken zijn los verkrijgbaar