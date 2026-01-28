WB 130 roterende wasborstel Universeel

Altijd in beweging: de roterende wasborstel met universeel verwisselbaar opzetstuk reinigt gladde oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. Snel wisselen van opzetstuk dankzij de geïntegreerde ontgrendelingshendel.

De roterende wasborstel WB 130 van Kärcher is in combinatie met het universele verwisselbare opzetstuk bijzonder geschikt voor oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. De krachtige rotatie zorgt voor een effectieve en grondige reiniging. De wasborstel heeft een ontgrendelingshendel voor snel en eenvoudig wisselen van opzetstukken zonder contact met vuil en zorgt ook voor een speciale reinigingservaring dankzij de transparante kap. Eventueel kan reinigingsmiddel ook met de op de hogedrukreiniger aangesloten borstel worden gebruikt en aangebracht. De wasborstel is geschikt voor gebruik met alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 t/m K 7. De afzonderlijk verkrijgbare verwisselbare opzetstukken 'Car & Bike', 'Universeel' en 'Home & Garden' zijn speciaal ontworpen voor gevoelige of ongevoelige oppervlakken. Deze opzetstukken zijn los verkrijgbaar

Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
  • Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
  • Maak gemakkelijk en comfortabel schoon.
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
  • Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
  • Houd je handen altijd schoon.
  • Kies het juiste opzetstuk voor verschillende toepassingsgebieden.
Reinigingsmiddel aanbrengen met de borstel aangesloten op de hogedrukreiniger
  • Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
  • Reinigingservaring dankzij de zichtbare technologie.
Geïntegreerde borstelring
  • Minimaliseert spatwater en beschermt de gebruiker en het milieu.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
  • Aansluiting op de tuinslang, ook te gebruiken zonder hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,4
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 0,5
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 305 x 156 x 137

Neem bij vragen over het vorige model, de WB 120, contact op met een van onze servicepartners of Kärcher-dealers.

Toepassingen
  • Fietsen
  • Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.
  • Tuin-/terras-/balkonmeubels
  • Veranda's
  • Garagepoort
  • Jaloezieën/rolluiken
  • Tuinschermen
  • Balkonschermen
  • Vensterbanken
