WB 130 roterende wasborstel Universeel
Altijd in beweging: de roterende wasborstel met universeel verwisselbaar opzetstuk reinigt gladde oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. Snel wisselen van opzetstuk dankzij de geïntegreerde ontgrendelingshendel.
De roterende wasborstel WB 130 van Kärcher is in combinatie met het universele verwisselbare opzetstuk bijzonder geschikt voor oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. De krachtige rotatie zorgt voor een effectieve en grondige reiniging. De wasborstel heeft een ontgrendelingshendel voor snel en eenvoudig wisselen van opzetstukken zonder contact met vuil en zorgt ook voor een speciale reinigingservaring dankzij de transparante kap. Eventueel kan reinigingsmiddel ook met de op de hogedrukreiniger aangesloten borstel worden gebruikt en aangebracht. De wasborstel is geschikt voor gebruik met alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 t/m K 7. De afzonderlijk verkrijgbare verwisselbare opzetstukken 'Car & Bike', 'Universeel' en 'Home & Garden' zijn speciaal ontworpen voor gevoelige of ongevoelige oppervlakken. Deze opzetstukken zijn los verkrijgbaar
Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
- Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
- Maak gemakkelijk en comfortabel schoon.
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
- Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
- Houd je handen altijd schoon.
- Kies het juiste opzetstuk voor verschillende toepassingsgebieden.
Reinigingsmiddel aanbrengen met de borstel aangesloten op de hogedrukreiniger
- Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
- Reinigingservaring dankzij de zichtbare technologie.
Geïntegreerde borstelring
- Minimaliseert spatwater en beschermt de gebruiker en het milieu.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
- Aansluiting op de tuinslang, ook te gebruiken zonder hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Kleur
|zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,4
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|0,5
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|305 x 156 x 137
Neem bij vragen over het vorige model, de WB 120, contact op met een van onze servicepartners of Kärcher-dealers.
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs *EU
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 WCM eco!Booster
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal
- K 2.100
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.480
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact HOME
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Full Control HOME
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Promopack
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 5
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control HOME
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Premium Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Promopack
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 5.700
- K 5.700 T300
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Promopack
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Smart Control
Toepassingen
- Fietsen
- Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.
- Tuin-/terras-/balkonmeubels
- Veranda's
- Garagepoort
- Jaloezieën/rolluiken
- Tuinschermen
- Balkonschermen
- Vensterbanken