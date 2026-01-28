HT 2

De mobiele en stabiele slangenwagen overtuigt door zijn extra brede basis voor maximale stabiliteit. Een compact model met in hoogte verstelbare handgreep, ideaal voor kleine tuinen.

De stabiele en robuuste slangenwagen maakt het ruimtebesparend opbergen van de tuinslang mogelijk en is zeer handig in gebruik. Met behulp van de ergonomische hendel kan de slang betrouwbaar worden opgerold. De slangenwagen scoort bovendien met zijn extra brede basis voor maximale stabiliteit en zijn UV- en vorstbestendigheid. Dankzij de innovatieve snelspanhendels kan de telescoopsteel gemakkelijk op de juiste hoogte worden ingesteld of helemaal naar beneden worden bewogen. Kärcher biedt, na registratie, gratis 5 jaar fabrieksgarantie. De slangenwagen wordt volledig gemonteerd geleverd.

Kenmerken en voordelen
HT 2: Hoge stabiliteit en stevigheid
Dankzij de extra brede basis en het lage zwaartepunt van de slanghaspel.
HT 2: Snelspanhendel voor het vastzetten van de telescoopsteel
Compacte opberging
HT 2: Opklapbare hendel
Opklapbare hendel
Hoekvormige slangaansluiting
  • Voorkomt draaien en knikken van de slang voor maximale waterstroom.
Bevestiging van de uiteinden van de slang
  • Geen lekkend water na gebruik.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Slang capaciteit (m) 40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Kleur zwart
Gewicht (kg) 2,8
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 5
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 460 x 475 x 840
HT 2
HT 2
  • Sproeien van de tuin
  • Kleine tot middelgrote oppervlakken
