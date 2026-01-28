De stabiele en robuuste slangenwagen maakt het ruimtebesparend opbergen van de tuinslang mogelijk en is zeer handig in gebruik. Met behulp van de ergonomische hendel kan de slang betrouwbaar worden opgerold. De slangenwagen scoort bovendien met zijn extra brede basis voor maximale stabiliteit en zijn UV- en vorstbestendigheid. Dankzij de innovatieve snelspanhendels kan de telescoopsteel gemakkelijk op de juiste hoogte worden ingesteld of helemaal naar beneden worden bewogen. Kärcher biedt, na registratie, gratis 5 jaar fabrieksgarantie. De slangenwagen wordt volledig gemonteerd geleverd.