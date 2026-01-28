HT 2
De mobiele en stabiele slangenwagen overtuigt door zijn extra brede basis voor maximale stabiliteit. Een compact model met in hoogte verstelbare handgreep, ideaal voor kleine tuinen.
De stabiele en robuuste slangenwagen maakt het ruimtebesparend opbergen van de tuinslang mogelijk en is zeer handig in gebruik. Met behulp van de ergonomische hendel kan de slang betrouwbaar worden opgerold. De slangenwagen scoort bovendien met zijn extra brede basis voor maximale stabiliteit en zijn UV- en vorstbestendigheid. Dankzij de innovatieve snelspanhendels kan de telescoopsteel gemakkelijk op de juiste hoogte worden ingesteld of helemaal naar beneden worden bewogen. Kärcher biedt, na registratie, gratis 5 jaar fabrieksgarantie. De slangenwagen wordt volledig gemonteerd geleverd.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Hoge stabiliteit en stevigheidDankzij de extra brede basis en het lage zwaartepunt van de slanghaspel.
Snelspanhendel voor het vastzetten van de telescoopsteelCompacte opberging
Opklapbare hendelCompacte opberging
Hoekvormige slangaansluiting
- Voorkomt draaien en knikken van de slang voor maximale waterstroom.
Bevestiging van de uiteinden van de slang
- Geen lekkend water na gebruik.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Slang capaciteit (m)
|40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Kleur
|zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|2,8
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|5
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|460 x 475 x 840
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs *EU
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 WCM eco!Booster
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal
- K 2.01 plus
- K 2.100
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.160 PLUS
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.200 Balcony WB
- K 2.300
- K 2.300 T 50 WB
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.36 M
- K 2.36M T 50
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.39 M PLUS WB T50
- K 2.390 T50
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.425
- K 2.460 M PLUS T50
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 2.59 M plus
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS
- K 2.59M PLUS VPS T50
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.900 M plus
- K 2.900M PLUS T80
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T50
- K 2.98 M plus
- K 2.980 M Plus T80 RR
- K 2.980 M plus WB
- K 2.980M PLUS T80
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.150
- K 3.150 T 250
- K 3.150 T250
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.20 M T 250
- K 3.480
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 3.68 MD plus
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 200
- K 3.960 M Plus T 100
- K 3.99M-PLUS
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact HOME
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Full Control HOME
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Promopack
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.20 M T200
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 4.960M -T300
- K 5
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control HOME
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Premium Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Promopack
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 5.200
- K 5.51M-PL-WB
- K 5.55 Jubilee T 400
- K 5.660 T400
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.85 MD
- K 6.85 MD + WB
- K 6.91 MD
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Promopack
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.700 MD
- K 7.710 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.85 MD
- K 7.91 MD
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
Toepassingen
- Sproeien van de tuin
- Kleine tot middelgrote oppervlakken