WB 130 roterende wasborstel car & bike
Zachte reiniging voor voertuigen en motorfietsen: de roterende wasborstel met het innovatieve Car & Bike verwisselbare opzetstuk van zachte microvezel. Machinewasbaar op 60°C.
De roterende wasborstel WB 130 Car & Bike van Kärcher is dankzij de zachte microvezel bijzonder geschikt voor het reinigen van voertuigen en motorfietsen en zorgt met een transparante kap voor een bijzondere reinigingservaring. De krachtige rotatie garandeert een effectieve en grondige reiniging. Het innovatieve Car & Bike verwisselbare opzetstuk kan eenvoudig, snel en zonder contact met vuil worden verwisseld met behulp van de ontgrendelingshendel. Dankzij de praktische klittenbandsluiting kan het textiel van het 2-delige opzetstuk na het reinigen in de machine worden gewassen op 60°C. De roterende wasborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 t/m K 7. Eventueel kan ook reinigingsmiddel worden gebruikt en aangebracht met de borstel die op de hogedrukreiniger is bevestigd. De afzonderlijk verkrijgbare verwisselbare opzetstukken 'Universal', 'Car & bike' en 'Home & Garden' voor de roterende wasborstel WB 130 Car & Bike zijn geschikt voor alle gladde oppervlakken of vooral voor ongevoelige oppervlakken.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
- Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
- Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
- Je handen blijven altijd schoon.
- Kies het juiste opzetstuk voor verschillende toepassingsgebieden.
Innovatieve microvezelbevestiging met klittenbandsluiting, afneembaar en wasbaar
- Machinewas mogelijk tot 60°C.
- Het opzetstuk is snel en zonder veel moeite weer klaar voor gebruik.
Bijzonder zorgvuldige reiniging
- Ideaal voor het reinigen van kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals lak.
Reinigingsmiddel aanbrengen met de borstel aangesloten op de hogedrukreiniger
- Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
- Reinigingservaring dankzij de zichtbare technologie.
Geïntegreerde borstelring
- Minimaliseert spatwater en beschermt de gebruiker en het milieu.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
- Aansluiting op de tuinslang, ook te gebruiken zonder hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Vezelsamenstelling textiel
|75% polyester, 25% polyamide
|Kleur
|zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,4
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|0,5
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|305 x 156 x 137
Neem bij vragen over het vorige model, de WB 120, contact op met een van onze servicepartners of Kärcher-dealers.
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs *EU
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 WCM eco!Booster
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal
- K 2.100
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.480
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact HOME
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Full Control HOME
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Promopack
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 5
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control HOME
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Premium Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Promopack
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 5.700
- K 5.700 T300
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Promopack
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Smart Control
Toepassingen
- Fietsen
- Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.