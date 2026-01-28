Spatbescherming
De transparante spatbescherming voor de Kärcher hogedrukreinigers uit de klasses K 2 tot K 7 beschermt de gebruiker en zijn omgeving tegen opspattend water. Ideaal voor de reiniging van hoeken en kanten.
Perfect voor de reiniging van hoeken en kanten: de spatbescherming – speciaal ontworpen voor de Kärcher hogedrukreinigers uit de klassen K 2 tot K 7 – beschermt de gebruiker en zijn omgeving efficiënt tegen opspattend water. Het doorzichtige design zorgt op elk moment voor een duidelijk zicht op het te reinigen oppervlak. Het spreekt voor zich dat dit onderdeel compatibel is met alle nieuwe Kärcher Vario Power en Multi Jet spuitlansen en ook met de nieuwe roterende sproeiers. (Niet geschikt voor MP 145 en MP 180 Multi Power Jet 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))
Kenmerken en voordelen
Spatbescherming
- Betrouwbare bescherming van de gebruiker tegen opspattend water – vooral bij de reiniging van hoeken en kanten.
Transparant design
- Een goed zicht op het te reinigen oppervlak zorgt voor betere reinigingsresultaten.
Verschillende adapters bij de levering inbegrepen
- Compatibel zowel met de Vario Power en Multi Jets spuitlansen, als met de vorige en de nieuwe roterende sproeiers.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Kleur
|zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,3
|Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg)
|0,5
|Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm)
|220 x 188 x 237
Niet geschikt voor MP 4 en MP 180 multipowerjet 5-in-1(2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
- G 7.180
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home T150
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 horizontal
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3 horizontal
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs *EU
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 WCM eco!Booster
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic CAR
- K 2 Basic HOME
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car & Home T50
- K 2 Compact Home Dankeschön Edition
- K 2 Full Control CAR
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control CAR
- K 2 Premium Full Control HOME
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Universal
- K 2.01 plus
- K 2.100
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.200 Balcony WB
- K 2.300
- K 2.300 T 50 WB
- K 2.325
- K 2.325 T50
- K 2.36M T 50
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.390 T50
- K 2.410
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.425
- K 2.490 MD T50 + RR 7,5 m
- K 2.490 T150
- K 2.800 eco!ogic
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.900M PLUS T80
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T50
- K 2.98 M plus
- K 2.980 M Plus T80 RR
- K 2.980 M plus WB
- K 2.980M PLUS T80
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control CAR
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control HOME
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3.150
- K 3.150 T 250
- K 3.150 T250
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.20 M T 250
- K 3.480
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.68 MD plus
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 200
- K 3.960 M Plus T 100
- K 3.99M-PLUS
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact HOME
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Full Control HOME
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Promopack
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.20 M T200
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.650 M T 250
- K 4.80 MD plus
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 4.960M -T300
- K 5
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control HOME
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Premium Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Promopack
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200
- K 5.51M-PL-WB
- K 5.520 T400 *EU
- K 5.55 Jubilee T 400
- K 5.600
- K 5.600 T250
- K 5.660 T400
- K 5.70 MD T 250
- K 5.700
- K 5.700 T300
- K 5.80 MD ALU
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.85 MD
- K 6.250
- K 6.250 T300
- K 6.550 NEW 2012
- K 6.550 T 300
- K 6.600
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.85 MD + WB
- K 6.91 MD
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus HOME
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Promopack
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Promopack
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.350 MD
- K 7.400
- K 7.560 T 400
- K 7.700 MD
- K 7.710 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 MD
- K4 eco!ogic
Toepassingen
- Trappen
- Gebieden rondom het huis en de tuin