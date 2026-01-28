Spatbescherming

De transparante spatbescherming voor de Kärcher hogedrukreinigers uit de klasses K 2 tot K 7 beschermt de gebruiker en zijn omgeving tegen opspattend water. Ideaal voor de reiniging van hoeken en kanten.

Perfect voor de reiniging van hoeken en kanten: de spatbescherming – speciaal ontworpen voor de Kärcher hogedrukreinigers uit de klassen K 2 tot K 7 – beschermt de gebruiker en zijn omgeving efficiënt tegen opspattend water. Het doorzichtige design zorgt op elk moment voor een duidelijk zicht op het te reinigen oppervlak. Het spreekt voor zich dat dit onderdeel compatibel is met alle nieuwe Kärcher Vario Power en Multi Jet spuitlansen en ook met de nieuwe roterende sproeiers. (Niet geschikt voor MP 145 en MP 180 Multi Power Jet 5-in-1 (2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0))

Kenmerken en voordelen
Spatbescherming
  • Betrouwbare bescherming van de gebruiker tegen opspattend water – vooral bij de reiniging van hoeken en kanten.
Transparant design
  • Een goed zicht op het te reinigen oppervlak zorgt voor betere reinigingsresultaten.
Verschillende adapters bij de levering inbegrepen
  • Compatibel zowel met de Vario Power en Multi Jets spuitlansen, als met de vorige en de nieuwe roterende sproeiers.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,3
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 0,5
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 220 x 188 x 237

Niet geschikt voor MP 4 en MP 180 multipowerjet 5-in-1(2.643-238.0, 2.643-239.0)

Videos
Compatibele apparaten
HUIDIGE PRODUCTEN
NIET MEER LEVERBARE PRODUCTEN
Toepassingen
  • Trappen
  • Gebieden rondom het huis en de tuin