Slim gecombineerd: de WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel combineert drie belangrijke functies in één product. Schuim aanbrengen, hardnekkig vuil losmaken met een hogedrukspuit of bijzonder grondig maar voorzichtig werken met een zachte borstel – alles is mogelijk zonder ook maar één keer van accessoire te wisselen. De gewenste functie wordt geselecteerd met een hendel in de handgreep van de borstel. Dit betekent dat de wasborstel bijzonder veelzijdig is, tijd bespaart, comfortabel is en altijd perfecte reinigingsresultaten garandeert - zelfs op kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. Ideaal voor bijvoorbeeld het wassen van de auto. Dankzij de geïntegreerde reinigingsmiddeltank kunnen gebruikers langer werken zonder bij te vullen.