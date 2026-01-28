WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel

Bijzonder veelzijdig dankzij de slimme combinatie: de WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel combineert een schuimstraal, een hogedruk vlakstraalsproeier en een zachte borstel in één product.

Slim gecombineerd: de WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel combineert drie belangrijke functies in één product. Schuim aanbrengen, hardnekkig vuil losmaken met een hogedrukspuit of bijzonder grondig maar voorzichtig werken met een zachte borstel – alles is mogelijk zonder ook maar één keer van accessoire te wisselen. De gewenste functie wordt geselecteerd met een hendel in de handgreep van de borstel. Dit betekent dat de wasborstel bijzonder veelzijdig is, tijd bespaart, comfortabel is en altijd perfecte reinigingsresultaten garandeert - zelfs op kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. Ideaal voor bijvoorbeeld het wassen van de auto. Dankzij de geïntegreerde reinigingsmiddeltank kunnen gebruikers langer werken zonder bij te vullen.

Kenmerken en voordelen
3-in-1 product - combineert drie essentiële reinigingsfuncties: Schuimstraal, vlakke hogedrukspuit en wasborstel
  • Een breed gamma aan toepassingsmogelijkheden dankzij de combinatie van essentiële functies.
  • Extra gemak voor een grondige en efficiënte reiniging.
Snelle en intuïtieve selectie van de vereiste functie met een hendel in de greepzone van de borstel
  • Intuïtieve functieselectie.
  • Efficiënt reinigen zonder accessoires te verwisselen.
In de borstelkop geïntegreerd reinigingsmiddelreservoir
  • Krachtig schuim verwijdert zelfs hardnekkig vuil snel en grondig.
  • Zorgt ervoor dat gebruikers langer kunnen werken zonder bij te vullen. Dit bespaart tijd.
Wasborstel met zachte haren, geschikt voor veel verschillende oppervlakken
  • Zachte reiniging, zelfs van kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,8
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 1,4
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 377 x 264 x 223
Toepassingen
  • Tuin-/terras-/balkonmeubels
  • Jaloezieën/rolluiken
  • Garagepoort
  • Fietsen
  • Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.
  • Veranda's
  • Balkonschermen
  • Vensterbanken
  • Tuinschermen