WB 120 roterende wasborstel Car & Bike

Voor een behoudzame reiniging van auto's en motorfietsen: de roterende wasborstel met innovatief zacht microvezel opzetstuk Car & Bike. Kan in de wasmachine gewassen worden op 60 °C.

De roterende wasborstel met extra opzetstuk Car & Bike is voorzien van een ontgrendelingshendel om snel en eenvoudig van opzetstuk te wisselen zonder in contact te komen met het vuil. En dankzij de transparante kap heeft u een uitstekend zicht op het schoonmaakwerk. Na de reinigingswerkzaamheden kan de doek, die deel uitmaakt van dit tweedelige opzetstuk en met een handige klittenband is bevestigd, gemakkelijk worden losgemaakt en in de wasmachine worden gewassen op 60°C. De hogedrukreiniger-wasborstel is, dankzij de extra zachte microvezel doek, ideaal voor het behoedzaam reinigen van voertuigen of fietsen. Zo nodig kan er ook via de hogedrukreiniger reinigingsmiddel worden aangebracht. Dankzij de nieuwe aandrijving heeft de WB 120 meer power dan eerdere uitvoeringen - voor efficiënt en grondig reinigen. De roterende wasborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers uit de klasse K 2 tot K 7. De twee extra opzetstukken Car & Bike en Home & Garden zijn afzonderlijk verkrijgbaar. Ze zijn speciaal afgestemd op gevoelige of robuuste oppervlakken en compatibel met zowel de wasborstel WB 120 als het vorige model de WB 100.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
  • Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
  • Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
Innovatief microvezel-opzetstuk met klittenbandbevestiging
  • Het eerste vervangbare en uitwasbare stoffen toebehoren voor een roterende drukwasborstel.
Bijzonder zorgvuldige reiniging
  • Ideaal voor het reinigen van kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals lak.
Afneembaar en uitwasbaar
  • Machinewas mogelijk tot 60°C.
Aanbrengen van reinigingsmiddel met hogedrukreiniger
  • Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
  • Reinigingservaring dankzij de zichtbare technologie.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
  • Snellere aansluiting van alle Kärcher wasborstels aan de tuinslang zonder gebruik van de hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Vezelsamenstelling textiel 75% polyester, 25% polyamide
Kleur zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,4
Gewicht (incl. doos) (kg) 0,5
Afmetingen (l x b x h) (mm) 296 x 142 x 140
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Toepassingen
  • Fietsen
  • Voor de reiniging van moto's en scooters.
Toebehoren
Onderdelen WB 120 roterende wasborstel Car & Bike

Ongeacht waar u uw Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kunt u contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in uw regio in geval van reparatie. Als alternatief heeft u de mogelijkheid om onze reparatieservice "MyKärcher" rechtstreeks te gebruiken. Wij repareren snel en kosteneffectief in ons reparatiecentrum voor een vaste prijs. 
Daarnaast kan u ook uw onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op de garantievoorwaarden.