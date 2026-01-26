WB 120 roterende wasborstel Car & Bike

De roterende wasborstel met extra opzetstuk Car & Bike is voorzien van een ontgrendelingshendel om snel en eenvoudig van opzetstuk te wisselen zonder in contact te komen met het vuil. En dankzij de transparante kap heeft u een uitstekend zicht op het schoonmaakwerk. Na de reinigingswerkzaamheden kan de doek, die deel uitmaakt van dit tweedelige opzetstuk en met een handige klittenband is bevestigd, gemakkelijk worden losgemaakt en in de wasmachine worden gewassen op 60°C. De hogedrukreiniger-wasborstel is, dankzij de extra zachte microvezel doek, ideaal voor het behoedzaam reinigen van voertuigen of fietsen. Zo nodig kan er ook via de hogedrukreiniger reinigingsmiddel worden aangebracht. Dankzij de nieuwe aandrijving heeft de WB 120 meer power dan eerdere uitvoeringen - voor efficiënt en grondig reinigen. De roterende wasborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers uit de klasse K 2 tot K 7. De twee extra opzetstukken Car & Bike en Home & Garden zijn afzonderlijk verkrijgbaar. Ze zijn speciaal afgestemd op gevoelige of robuuste oppervlakken en compatibel met zowel de wasborstel WB 120 als het vorige model de WB 100.