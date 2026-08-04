Enrouleur de flexible automatique, acier inoxydable avec support pivotant, 20 m

Les tambours-enrouleurs autorétractables offrent un maximum de sécurité et de confort lors de l’enroulement et du déroulement du flexible HP.

À utiliser avec des flexibles HP et des raccords AVS. Exemple : référence 6.390-031 (DN 8, 20 m, 315 bar) ou référence 6.390-208 (DN 8, 20 m, 400 bar Longlife).

Spécifications

Données techniques

Longueur (m) 20
Température (°C) max. 150
Pression maximum (bar) 200
Poids avec emballage (kg) 17,1

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  • Tambour-enrouleur
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