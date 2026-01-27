HR 3
Eén slanghaspel – twee functies: de HR 3 wordt zowel gebruikt voor het opbergen van de slang aan de muur als voor mobiel gebruik in de tuin. Zo ziet flexibel water geven eruit.
Praktische muurbeugel gecombineerd met mobiel gebruik: deze slanghaspel wordt zowel gebruikt voor het opbergen van de slang aan de muur met de meegeleverde muurbeugel als voor mobiel gebruik in de tuin. De HR 3 is eenvoudig uit de houder te halen en is comfortabel te dragen dankzij het ergonomische handvat. Met behulp van de vrijlopende slinger kan de tuinslang moeiteloos worden opgerold en netjes en zorgvuldig worden opgeborgen, zonder knikken of vervelende klitten. Het product scoort ook punten vanwege het compacte ontwerp en de hoge stabiliteit dankzij een laag zwaartepunt. De slanghaspel is volledig gemonteerd en direct klaar voor gebruik. Bovendien is het product UV- en vorstbestendig, waardoor het duurzaam en robuust genoeg is voor dagelijks gebruik. Kärcher biedt 5 jaar fabrieksgarantie.
Kenmerken en voordelen
2-in-1 functie: wandgemonteerde en mobiele slanghaspel in éénOpbergen van de slang aan de muur en voor mobiel gebruik in je tuin.
WandmontageEenvoudige en snelle montage van het praktische opbergmeubel.
Opklapbare hendelCompacte opberging.
Compacte afmetingen
- Kan eenvoudig worden opgeborgen
Direct klaar voor gebruik
- Besproeiingsaccessoires inbegrepen in de leveringsomvang.
Hoekvormige slangaansluiting
- Voorkomt draaien en knikken van de slang voor maximale waterstroom.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Slangcapaciteit (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Schroefafstand voor wandmontage (mm)
|160
|Kleur
|Zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|2
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|3,1
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Uitvoering
- Muurbeugel inclusief schroeven en pluggen
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal One Jet
- K 2 Upright
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 universal Home
- K 25 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 WCM Premium (CEM)
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Editie
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WSK
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Editie
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHP -2-X
Niet meer leverbare producten
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 CAR
- K 2 CAR & HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 CCK
- K 2 CHK
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Compact Home T50 *EU
- K 2 Ergo
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Plus
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Home & Pipe Cleaning
- K 2.100
- K 2.100 DAKAR 2012
- K 2.100 T 50
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.130
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.15 *EU
- K 2.15 Plus
- K 2.350
- K 2.360 Car Care Kit
- K 2.75 plus
- K 2.79
- K 2.990 M T150
- K 2M Home & Pipe *EU
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Car EID-Bundle *EU
- K 3 Carry
- K 3 Follow Me
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Brush *EU
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Full Control T150 & Pipe *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car *EU
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home T250
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.450
- K 3.480
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.500 T200
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.570 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 3.700
- K 3.77 M T 250
- K 3.900 M T 100
- K 3.91 M WRC
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 200
- K 3.91 MD plus
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car *EU
- K 4 Classic House Wood
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact House Wood T250*EU
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Flex *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Full Control Stairs *EU
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Home T250
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium FC Car & Home *EU-II
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Universal *EU
- K 4 Pressure Control *EU
- K 4 Promo Basic Car *EU
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Edition Home
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4.86 M Plus
- K 4.86M *AU
- K 4.88 M Plus T100
- K 4.99 M plus
- K 4.99 M plus T 300
- K 4.990 MD Plus
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 4.99M Plus T 250
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Classic Car *EU
- K 5 Classic House Wood T250 *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Dakar
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Splash Guard*EU
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org*EU
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5.96 M (Open Me)
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7.20 M
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.20 M plus
- K 7.20 MX plus
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.20MX T 250
- K 7.20MX-PLUS *EU
- K 7.700 MD
- KHP 2 Car
- KHP 4
Toepassingen
- Sproeien van de tuin
- Kleine tot middelgrote gebieden