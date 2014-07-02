PC 20 Dakgoot/Rioolset 20 m

De dakgoot- en rioolreinigingsset werkt volledig zelfstandig - met hogedruk. De afvoer, leidingen en dakgoten zijn nu probleemloos te reiningen.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Krachtige reiniging met hoge druk
  • Effectieve en snelle verwijdering van pijpblokkeringen
4 achterwaartse hogedruksproeiers
  • Beweegt gemakkelijk door de pijpleidingen
Bescherming tegen knikken
  • Beschermt de slang tegen knikken
Messing aansluiting
  • Lange levensduur
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Lengte (m) 20
Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,3
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 2,5
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 250 x 340 x 100

Voor oude hogedrukpistolen tot 2010 (pistool M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) vereist.

Videos
Toepassingen
  • Afvoerbuizen
  • Binnenpijpen
  • Dakgoten
Reserveonderdelen PC 20 Dakgoot/Rioolset 20 m 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.