TLA 4 + Gevelreiniger (Bundel)

Set bestaande uit de telescopische spuitlans TLA 4 en het gevel- en glasreinigingsopzetstuk. Voor het eenvoudig reinigen van moeilijk toegankelijke objecten zoals gevels van huizen of serres.

Met de telescopische spuitlans kunnen zelfs moeilijk toegankelijke plaatsen zoals hoge gevels snel en moeiteloos worden gereinigd. Het 180 graden verstelbare scharnier is een ander voordeel en maakt het schoonmaken van serres, schuine daken en carports mogelijk. Door gebruik met het gevel- en glasreinigingsopzetstuk worden moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen gelijkmatig en effectief gereinigd: de vier hogedruksproeiers verwijderen hardnekkig vuil op verschillende oppervlakken.

Kenmerken en voordelen
TLA 4 + Gevelreiniger (Bundel): Verstelbaar scharnier
Verstelbaar scharnier
Flexibele toepassing
TLA 4 + Gevelreiniger (Bundel): Comfortabel telescopisch
Comfortabel telescopisch
De buizen kunnen eenvoudig en comfortabel met een druk op de knop worden uitgetrokken.
TLA 4 + Gevelreiniger (Bundel): Inclusief gevel- en glasreinigingsopzetstuk
Inclusief gevel- en glasreinigingsopzetstuk
Voor het gelijkmatig en effectief reinigen van moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 3,4
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 4,6
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 3780 x 338 x 223
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Gevel
  • Veranda of serres
  • Dakbedekking (bijv. carports)
  • ramen en glasoppervlakken
Accessoires
Reserveonderdelen TLA 4 + Gevelreiniger (Bundel) 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.