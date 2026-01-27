WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel

Bijzonder veelzijdig dankzij de slimme combinatie: de WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel combineert een schuimstraal, een hogedruk vlakstraalsproeier en een zachte borstel in één product.

Slim gecombineerd: de WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel combineert drie belangrijke functies in één product. Schuim aanbrengen, hardnekkig vuil losmaken met een hogedrukspuit of bijzonder grondig maar voorzichtig werken met een zachte borstel – alles is mogelijk zonder ook maar één keer van accessoire te wisselen. De gewenste functie wordt geselecteerd met een hendel in de handgreep van de borstel. Dit betekent dat de wasborstel bijzonder veelzijdig is, tijd bespaart, comfortabel is en altijd perfecte reinigingsresultaten garandeert - zelfs op kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. Ideaal voor bijvoorbeeld het wassen van de auto. Dankzij de geïntegreerde reinigingsmiddeltank kunnen gebruikers langer werken zonder bij te vullen.

Kenmerken en voordelen
3-in-1 product – combineert drie essentiële reinigingsfuncties: schuimstraal, hogedruk vlakstraal en wasborstel
  • Een breed scala aan toepassingsmogelijkheden dankzij de combinatie van essentiële functies.
  • Extra gemak voor een grondige en efficiënte reiniging.
Snelle en intuïtieve selectie van de gewenste functie met een hendel in de handgreep van de borstel
  • Intuïtieve functieselectie.
  • Efficiënte reiniging zonder van accessoires te hoeven wisselen.
Reinigingsmiddeltank geïntegreerd in de borstelkop
  • Krachtig schuim verwijdert zelfs hardnekkig vuil snel en grondig.
  • Stelt gebruikers in staat langer te werken zonder bij te vullen. Dit bespaart tijd.
Wasborstel met zachte haren, geschikt voor veel verschillende oppervlakken
  • Zachte reiniging, zelfs van kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,8
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 1,4
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 377 x 264 x 223
Toepassingen
  • Tuin/terras/balkon meubilair
  • Jaloezieën/rolluiken
  • Garagepoort
  • Fietsen
  • Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
  • Veranda of serres
  • Balkonschermen
  • Vensterbanken
  • Tuinschermen
Reserveonderdelen WB 7 Plus 3-in-1 wasborstel 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.