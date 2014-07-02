SH 5, zuigslang

Milieuvriendelijke aanzuigslang van 5 meter om water aan te zuigen uit alternatieve bronnen zoals regentonnen en vaten.

De 5 meter lange aanzuigslang is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers van de klassen K 1 tot K 7 en maakt het mogelijk om water uit alternatieve bronnen, zoals regenwatervaten of watertonnen, aan te zuigen. De slang is vrij van ftalaten en PVC, voor 90 procent recyclebaar en bovendien uiterst milieuvriendelijk verpakt.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Eenvoudige aanzuiging
  • Zuig snel water op uit alternatieve bronnen; watervoorziening voor hogedrukreinigers.
Zeer handig
  • Deze handige wateropzuiging zorgt voor een bronnensparend gebruik van alternatieve waterbronnen.
Milieuvriendelijk
  • Vrij van ftalaten en PVC, tot 90 procent recyclebaar en voorzien van een extreem milieuvriendelijke verpakking.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Wit
Gewicht (kg) 0,7
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,9
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 250 x 250 x 85
Toepassingen
  • Oppompen van water uit reservoirs, regentonne, bronnen, …
