De 5 meter lange aanzuigslang is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers van de klassen K 1 tot K 7 en maakt het mogelijk om water uit alternatieve bronnen, zoals regenwatervaten of watertonnen, aan te zuigen. De slang is vrij van ftalaten en PVC, voor 90 procent recyclebaar en bovendien uiterst milieuvriendelijk verpakt.