TLA 4 telescopische spuitlans

Eenvoudige reiniging op (bijna) elk punt: de telescopische spuitlans bereikt gemakkelijk moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen dankzij het 180 ° verstelbare scharnier.

Met de telescopische spuitlans kunnen zelfs moeilijk toegankelijke plaatsen zoals gevels snel en moeiteloos worden gereinigd. Het 180 graden verstelbare scharnier is een ander voordeel en maakt het schoonmaken van serres, schuine daken en carports mogelijk. De bediening is heel eenvoudig dankzij het comfortabele telescoopmechanisme met één druk op de knop. De telescopische spuitlans kan worden uitgeschoven tussen 1,20 en 3,70 meter, waardoor het reinigen van gebieden tot 5 meter hoogte mogelijk is. De bevestiging van alle spuitpistolen is heel eenvoudig. De druk kan gemakkelijk worden geregeld bij gebruik met het Full Control Plus- of Smart Control-spuitpistool.

Kenmerken en voordelen
TLA 4 telescopische spuitlans: Verstelbaar scharnier
Verstelbaar scharnier
Flexibele toepassingsmogelijkheden.
TLA 4 telescopische spuitlans: Comfortabel telescopisch
Comfortabel telescopisch
De buizen kunnen eenvoudig en comfortabel met een druk op de knop worden uitgetrokken.
TLA 4 telescopische spuitlans: Eenvoudige montage van hogedrukpistool
Eenvoudige montage van hogedrukpistool
Het bestaande hogedrukpistool kan eenvoudig op de daarvoor bestemde houder worden bevestigd.
Bajonetaansluiting
  • Praktische aansluiting van alle Kärcher-accessoires.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 2,8
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 3,7
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 3780 x 120 x 233
Toepassingen
  • Gevel
  • Veranda of serres
  • Dakbedekking (bijv. carports)
Reserveonderdelen TLA 4 telescopische spuitlans 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.