Met de telescopische spuitlans kunnen zelfs moeilijk toegankelijke plaatsen zoals gevels snel en moeiteloos worden gereinigd. Het 180 graden verstelbare scharnier is een ander voordeel en maakt het schoonmaken van serres, schuine daken en carports mogelijk. De bediening is heel eenvoudig dankzij het comfortabele telescoopmechanisme met één druk op de knop. De telescopische spuitlans kan worden uitgeschoven tussen 1,20 en 3,70 meter, waardoor het reinigen van gebieden tot 5 meter hoogte mogelijk is. De bevestiging van alle spuitpistolen is heel eenvoudig. De druk kan gemakkelijk worden geregeld bij gebruik met het Full Control Plus- of Smart Control-spuitpistool.