1-delig verlengstuk voor spuitlans

Verlengt de hogedruklans met 0,4 m. Voor een efficiënte reiniging van moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen. Past op alle Kärcher toebehoren.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Lansverlenging 0,4 m
  • Voor het reinigen in moelijk te bereiken plaatsen (vooral in de hoogte)
Compact design
  • Verlengt de actieradius voor een hogere flexibiliteit
  • Gebruiksvriendelijk
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,3
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,3
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 446 x 45 x 45
Toepassingen
  • Lastig te bereiken plekken (hoeken, spleten, scheuren enz.)
Reserveonderdelen 1-delig verlengstuk voor spuitlans 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.