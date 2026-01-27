Chassislans

Extra lange spuitlans met hoek (ca. 1 m) voor eenvoudige reiniging van moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen, b.v. dakgoten of voertuigbodems.

Extra lange schuine spuitlans (ca. 1 m) voor eenvoudige reiniging van moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen, b.v. dakgoten of voertuigbodems. Geschikt voor alle Kärcher K 2 tot K 7 hogedrukreinigers.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Extra lange gehoekte lans (ongeveer 1 m)
  • Eenvoudige reiniging op moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen, zoals goten of de onderkant van voertuigen.
Krachtige reiniging met hoge druk
  • Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Hogedruk - vlakstraal
  • Reinigt ook hardnekkig vuil
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,5
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,6
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116
Toepassingen
  • De onderkant van voertuigen
  • Lastig te bereiken plekken (hoeken, spleten, scheuren enz.)
  • Vuilbakken
  • Regentonnen
  • Wielkasten
  • Vaten
  • Trappen
