Vervangset o-ringen

Voor het eenvoudig vervangen van de O-ringen en veiligheidspen op het toebehoren van de hogedrukreinigers.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Vervangen van O-ringen
  • Eenvoudig vervangen van O-ringen en veiligheidspluggen op accessoires van hogedrukreinigers.
Eenvoudig te vervangen
  • Zeer gebruiksvriendelijk
Vervang-O-ring(en)
  • Lange levensduur
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 17 x 17 x 13
Compatibele apparaten
