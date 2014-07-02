VP 180 S, Vario Power Jet Short 360° voor K 2-K 7
VP 180 S: De korte en lichte Vario Power Jet 360° met traploze regeling van de druk en verstelbaar 360° gewricht is ideaal voor de reiniging van nabijgelen en moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Traploze instelling
- De druk kan worden aangepast aan de reinigingstaak.
Tijdsbesparing
- Spuitlans vervangen is niet nodig
Flexibel gewricht
- 360° aanpasbaar gewricht
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Kleur
|Zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,2
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|0,2
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal One Jet
- K 2 Upright
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 universal Home
- K 25 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 WCM Premium (CEM)
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Editie
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WSK
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Editie
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHP -2-X
Niet meer leverbare producten
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 CAR
- K 2 CAR & HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Compact Home T50 *EU
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Plus
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2.100 DAKAR 2012
- K 2.990 M T150
- K 2M Home & Pipe *EU
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Brush *EU
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Full Control T150 & Pipe *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car *EU
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car *EU
- K 4 Classic House Wood
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact House Wood T250*EU
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Flex *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Full Control Stairs *EU
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Home T250
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium FC Car & Home *EU-II
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Universal *EU
- K 4 Promo Basic Car *EU
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Edition Home
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4.84 MD PLUS *EU
- K 4.86 M Plus
- K 4.86M *AU
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Classic Car *EU
- K 5 Classic House Wood T250 *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Dakar
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Splash Guard*EU
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org*EU
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5.96 M (Open Me)
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7.20 M
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.20 M plus
- K 7.20 MX plus
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.20MX T 250
- K 7.20MX-PLUS *EU
- K 7.700 MD
- KHP 2 Car
Toepassingen
- Lastig te bereiken plekken (hoeken, spleten, scheuren enz.)
- Wielkasten
- Bloembakken
- Vuilbakken