VP 180 S, Vario Power Jet Short 360° voor K 2-K 7

VP 180 S: De korte Vario Power Jet 360° met traploze regeling van de druk en verstelbaar 360° gewricht is ideaal voor de reiniging van nabijgelen en moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen.

VP 180 S: De korte en lichte Vario Power Jet 360° met traploze regeling van de druk en verstelbaar 360° gewricht is ideaal voor de reiniging van nabijgelen en moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Traploze instelling
  • De druk kan worden aangepast aan de reinigingstaak.
Tijdsbesparing
  • Spuitlans vervangen is niet nodig
Flexibel gewricht
  • 360° aanpasbaar gewricht
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,2
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,2
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Lastig te bereiken plekken (hoeken, spleten, scheuren enz.)
  • Wielkasten
  • Bloembakken
  • Vuilbakken