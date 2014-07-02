Autoshampoo 3-in-1, 1l

Krachtige autoshampoo met de unieke 3-in-1 formule, die naast de hoogste reinigende werking dankzij de actieve vuilverwijderaar ook een sneldrogende formule en een ultraglanzende formule biedt. Voor maximale reinigingsefficiëntie, verzorging en bescherming in één stap. Voor een zachte reiniging van alle voertuigen.

Autoreiniger voor de verwijdering van typische straat- en winterverontreiniging. Krachtig en materiaalveilig. 1 liter-fles gewoonweg vastklikken en met de hogedrukreiniger aanbrengen.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (l) 1
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 6
Gewicht (kg) 1
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 1,2
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Eigenschappen
  • Krachtige en extreem zachte allesreiniger
  • Voor het reinigen van gevoelige plekken op voertuigen en motorfietsen
  • Snelle en efficiënte reiniging in combinatie met een Kärcher hogedrukreiniger
  • Sneldroog-formule voor een streepvrije opdroging zonder dat een manuele polijsting na het reinigen nodig is
  • Ultra Gloss formule voor een schitterende glans van het volledige oppervlak
  • Het plug 'n' clean systeem is de gemakkelijkste en snelste manier om reinigingsmiddel aan te brengen met uw Kärcher hogedrukreiniger
  • Klaar voor direct gebruik
  • Aangepast aan Kärcher-apparaten met gegarandeerde materiaalcompatibiliteit
  • De fles is gemaakt van 100% gerecycled plastic
  • Gemaakt in Duitsland
Autoshampoo 3-in-1, 1l
Waarschuwingen en veiligheidsaanbevelingen overeenkomstig EU-richtlijnen
  • P102 Buiten het bereik van kinderen houden.
  • EUH 210 Veiligheidsinformatieblad op verzoek verkrijgbaar.
Toepassingen
  • Fietsen