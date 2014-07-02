Zand-/natstraalset

Voor het verwijderen van roest, verf en hardnekkige vervuilingen, in combinatie met Kärcher straalmiddel. Geschikt voor alle Kärcher Home & Garden hogedrukreinigers uit de klassen K 2 – K 7.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Natzandstralen met behulp van een hogedrukreiniger
  • Verbeterde reinigingskracht
Zeer krachtig
  • Verwijdert roest, verf en vastgekoekt vuil.
Volle reinigingskracht
  • Verwijdert effectief hardnekkig vuil
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 1,2
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 1,3
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 525 x 110 x 100
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Verwijderen van roest en verf
  • Hardnekkig vuil
Reserveonderdelen Zand-/natstraalset 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.